Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money

After already having paid her $130,000 in hush money, it's time for President Donald Trump to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels once again.

CNN reports a California Superior Court judge has ordered Trump to pay $44,100 to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, to reimburse her attorneys' fees.

CNN reports the judge's order was issued Monday and was posted online Friday by Clifford's attorneys.

Clifford's stage name is Stormy Daniels.

Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled that Clifford was entitled to legal fees, finding her the 'prevailing party' under California law, despite the case having been dismissed.

Clifford says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007 and signed a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen represented a shell company and a 'David Dennison,' which Clifford contends is a pseudonym for Trump.

Trump denies the affair occurred.


