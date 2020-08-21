Tracking the Tropics | August 5PM update

Tracking the Tropics | August 22 11AM updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 22 morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Rich O'Dell Two tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic https://t.co/OVsMnkzBoX via @wltx 4 days ago
News 19 WLTX Two tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic https://t.co/D6mENhk0dZ 4 days ago
12NewsNow TRACKING THE TROPICS 🌀 Tropical Storm Kyle has formed off the East Coast. Good news, it’s heading out to sea and wo… https://t.co/LJUfd3BJaX 1 week ago
Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. UpdateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Laura Late PM Update 8/21/20Tropical Storm Laura moving through the Caribbean.
Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.