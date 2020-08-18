Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump May Make History For The GOP--And Not In A Good Way

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Trump May Make History For The GOP--And Not In A Good Way

Trump May Make History For The GOP--And Not In A Good Way

A loss on election day by President Donald Trump this year would mean the Republicans have lost the popular vote 7 out of the last 8 elections since 1992.

According to CNN, Republican presidential candidates will have averaged a mere 45.2% of the popular vote since 1992.

The optimistic view for the party is simply that the popular vote is the wrong metric for understanding Republicans' strength.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy [Video]

A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy

A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’ [Video]

Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’

Donald Trump made a claim on Monday that angered many people around the world. Trump stated that the coronavirus pandemic is God’s way of testing him, reports HuffPost. This is all while boasting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump [Video]

There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump

Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi, and John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio - both Republicans - criticized the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention Monday and pledged to support..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published