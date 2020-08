Black Adam Movie - DC FanDome

Black Adam - Official Teaser (2021) Dwayne Johnson - DC FanDome Plot synopsis: Dwayne Johnson is set to star as the DC Comics anti-hero in this film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

The DC FanDome panel presented concept art of what fans can expect from the Shazam spin-off, including Black Adam's costume.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo release date December 22, 2021