Stunning timelapse shows Mount Sinabung erupting

A stunning timelapse clip shows Mount Sinabung erupting today (August 23rd) on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation after the volcano shot smoke and ash more than 1,000 metres into the air.

Villagers were advised to stay 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) from the crater and should be aware of the danger of lava, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said.

Lava and other volcanic material spewed from Mount Sinabung in May 2016 killing seven people.