Layman: Familiar themes plague Nashville in loss to Atlanta United Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago Layman: Familiar themes plague Nashville in loss to Atlanta United The scoreboard inside Mercedes-Benz stadium read 2-0 Atlanta United at full time. While that score doesn’t do Nashville’s effort from Saturday night justice, it does properly symbolize what has plagued this club in its rare chances to get on the pitch this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Steve: IT WAS THE FEAT OF THEYEAR IN MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER.OPENING NIGHT HERE IN NASHVILLE,NEARLY 60,000 ON-HAND FORNASHVILLE SUPREME COURT.SC.SATURDAY NASHVILLE WENT TOATLANTA FOR TWO MATCHES AGAINSTTHE RIVAL IN THE NEXT THREEWEEKS.EASY SAVE FROM BRAD GUYSA.LATE IN THE FIRST HALF LOOKINGTO FEED JOHNSON, GAUZE ONBREAKSIT UP.PEATY MARTINEZ MAKING THE MOSTOF THE OPPORTUNITY AND JUST LIKETHAT IT'S 1-NIL ATLANTA.THEY ARE LOOKING FOR THE HEED OFWALKER ZIMMERMAN.GUYS ONIS THERE AGAIN.IT'S MARTINEZ WITH THE BEAUTIFULSTRIKE TO PUT IT AWAY.TWO GOALS FOR MARTINEZ.THREE POINTS FOR THE FIVESTRIPES.





