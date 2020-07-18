India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
With India's total Covid case count crossing 30 lakh, Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, commented on the country's fight against the disease so far.
He also spoke on how India can develop its testing strategies to try and stay ahead of the disease's spread.
Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said there are promising candidates but we mustn't be wholly dependent on it.
On the possibility of herd immunity in India, he said it might take some time given the large population of the country and the minimum requirement of infection of around 60% residents to make herd immunity effective.
He also offered advice on precautions which can be taken during the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections - the first major polls in India amid Covid pandemic - to ensure the event doesn't birth 'super-spreaders'.
RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on July 18 alleged that the Bihar government is manipulating COVID-19 numbers in the state. "COVID-19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID-19 numbers. Centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising," said Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly. State government has conducted over 3.5 lakh COVID tests so far.
India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day. The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths..
The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with fervour across India. The Covid pandemic, however, has altered many aspects of the festivities. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is being..
