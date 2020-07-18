Global  
 

India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered

With India's total Covid case count crossing 30 lakh, Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, commented on the country's fight against the disease so far.

He also spoke on how India can develop its testing strategies to try and stay ahead of the disease's spread.

Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said there are promising candidates but we mustn't be wholly dependent on it.

On the possibility of herd immunity in India, he said it might take some time given the large population of the country and the minimum requirement of infection of around 60% residents to make herd immunity effective.

He also offered advice on precautions which can be taken during the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections - the first major polls in India amid Covid pandemic - to ensure the event doesn't birth 'super-spreaders'.

Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission [Video]

Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission

Restart-19 is studying the movement of people and flight of the tiny airborne particles that can carry viruses.

Total 3.52cr samples tested for Covid-19, average daily positive rate dips to 7.67% in past week

 Testing over eight lakh samples for six days in a row, India's total Covid-19 tests have touched 3.52 crore, while the average daily positivity rate has come..
Homeopathic drug given to half of Gujarat population since March

 The Gujarat health department has said it distributed homeopathic drug Arsenicum Album-30 to more than half of the state's population as prophylaxis since March..
IndiaTimes

BJP, JDU, LJP will fight together and win Bihar elections: JP Nadda

 Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.
BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight elections together, under leadership of Nitish Kumar

 BJP will fight Bihar election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in alliance with JD(U) and LJP, said party president JP Nadda. "BJP, JD(U) and LJP will fight..
IndiaTimes

Bihar flood situation grim, 83.62 lakh people affected

 The flood situation in Bihar remained critical on Saturday as nearly 70,000 more people were affected by the calamity, raising the number of marooned people to..
IndiaTimes

Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.

Bihar govt manipulating COVID numbers: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Bihar govt manipulating COVID numbers: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on July 18 alleged that the Bihar government is manipulating COVID-19 numbers in the state. "COVID-19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID-19 numbers. Centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising," said Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly. State government has conducted over 3.5 lakh COVID tests so far.

Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do [Video]

Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do

India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day. The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths..

Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi [Video]

Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with fervour across India. The Covid pandemic, however, has altered many aspects of the festivities. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is being..

Covid-19: India records biggest single-day jump of 69,878 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India records biggest single-day jump of 69,878 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

No sings of the pandemic coming to an end as India registered the biggest single day jump in the Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours. India recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus tally with..

