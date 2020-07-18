India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered

With India's total Covid case count crossing 30 lakh, Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, commented on the country's fight against the disease so far.

He also spoke on how India can develop its testing strategies to try and stay ahead of the disease's spread.

Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said there are promising candidates but we mustn't be wholly dependent on it.

On the possibility of herd immunity in India, he said it might take some time given the large population of the country and the minimum requirement of infection of around 60% residents to make herd immunity effective.

He also offered advice on precautions which can be taken during the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections - the first major polls in India amid Covid pandemic - to ensure the event doesn't birth 'super-spreaders'.

