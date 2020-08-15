Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final
UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual two-legged games and could be revisited in the future. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:51 Published on January 1, 1970
Kimmich: CL final is special Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to the chance to win club football's biggest prize when Bayern Munich face PSG in the Champions League final. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28 Published 10 hours ago
Tuchel: PSG can find Bayern 'solutions' PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel expects a tough game against Bayern Munich but believes they can find the 'solutions' in the Champions League final. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published 11 hours ago
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:24 Published 19 hours ago