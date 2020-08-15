Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final

Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain arrive at Benfica 's Estadio da Luz for the Champions League final.

MADRID: 's body language said it all as were sent into full-blown meltdown in their historic quarter-final humiliation at the hands of on Friday. He could only..

Uefa might consider revisiting the single-game knockout format in future years following its incorporation in this season's Champions League.

UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual two-legged games and could be revisited in the future.

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.

Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was left struggling for words after the club...

The Germans are unbeaten in 2020, winning 24 of 25 matches in all competitions and they have won...

Benjamin Pavard moved to explain himself after criticism of his comment that Bayern Munich “don’t...

SIR.VINCENT ACCURATE LIVE: Bayern Munich and PSG arrive at stadium ahead of Champions League final ... https://t.co/68dzHYI05f 55 minutes ago

SIR.VINCENT ACCURATE #UCLfinal LIVE: Bayern Munich and PSG arrive at stadium ahead of Champions League final ... https://t.co/68dzHYI05f 55 minutes ago

SIR.VINCENT ACCURATE #HolyWordExpo LIVE: Bayern Munich and PSG arrive at stadium ahead of Champions League final ... https://t.co/68dzHYI05f 55 minutes ago

SIR.VINCENT ACCURATE @FCBayern LIVE: Bayern Munich and PSG arrive at stadium ahead of Champions League final ... https://t.co/68dzHYI05f 54 minutes ago

SIR.VINCENT ACCURATE @FCBayernEN LIVE: Bayern Munich and PSG arrive at stadium ahead of Champions League final ... https://t.co/68dzHYI05f 54 minutes ago

SIR.VINCENT ACCURATE @ChampionsLeague @GazpromFootball LIVE: Bayern Munich and PSG arrive at stadium ahead of Champions League final ... https://t.co/68dzHYI05f 49 minutes ago

censored.today Bayern Munich and PSG Arrive at Stadium Ahead of Champions League Final Showdown https://t.co/29aihvWeX8 SUBSCRI… https://t.co/yf2kko85OC 44 minutes ago