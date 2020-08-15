Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final

Global  
 

Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain arrive at Benfica's Estadio da Luz for the Champions League final.


Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final

Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final

With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:58Published
PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published
'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:04Published

UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League

UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual two-legged games and could be revisited in the future.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:51Published

Uefa to consider using single-game knockout format again

 Uefa might consider revisiting the single-game knockout format in future years following its incorporation in this season's Champions League.
BBC News

Recovery or separation for Messi as Barcelona face up to change

 MADRID: 's body language said it all as were sent into full-blown meltdown in their historic quarter-final humiliation at the hands of on Friday. He could only..
WorldNews

Bayern´s Pavard explains his PSG comment: If you´re afraid in a final, go home

Benjamin Pavard moved to explain himself after criticism of his comment that Bayern Munich “don’t...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Bayern beats Lyon 3-0, to play PSG in Champions League final

The Germans are unbeaten in 2020, winning 24 of 25 matches in all competitions and they have won...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsNYTimes.com


PSG reaching Champions League final ´a dream´ – Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was left struggling for words after the club...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Kimmich: CL final is special

Kimmich: CL final is special

Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to the chance to win club football's biggest prize when Bayern Munich face PSG in the Champions League final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Tuchel: PSG can find Bayern 'solutions'

Tuchel: PSG can find Bayern 'solutions'

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel expects a tough game against Bayern Munich but believes they can find the 'solutions' in the Champions League final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:24Published