Matt Reeves wants The Batman to feel original

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Matt Reeves wants The Batman to feel original

Matt Reeves wants The Batman to feel original

According to Matt Reeves, he hopes he's brought something original to the 'Batman' franchise.


KarlVeiga

ᴋᴀʀʟ ᴠᴇɪɢᴀ @rbray18 @erinsteeby Likewise. I’m going on what the director has said, I believe him. We’ve got two versions of th… https://t.co/RiqcQaelvu 2 hours ago

akint_s

Akintunde @Blackshadie @trybechief_ Na it's not bane, the villain is The Riddler and I think Matt Reeves (director) wants to… https://t.co/cZP4KyqdcR 6 hours ago

TW_remakes

TWR @LegoLover117 Absolutely. Matt Reeves said that he wants to focus more on the detective aspect of the caped crusade… https://t.co/awr4gozfkv 6 hours ago

LadyJenevia

紫織🇯🇵🎬🎥 I haven’t even seen The Batman yet but I already want Matt Reeves to get a sequel/trilogy/etc. However many stories… https://t.co/mb3whksokN 12 hours ago

pageitchy

mikhail draws @PennStateThor @RogersBase I don’t think they would lie about this s this was said during a Multiverse 101 panel. A… https://t.co/vkRPrQilDl 15 hours ago

PeterKiyosaki

Peter11 I love how Matt Reeves wants to get in deep with all of the Gotham characters. This just shows that WB taking their… https://t.co/hToVOAuAmc 17 hours ago

realclean_jeans

little gross little guy “The Batman” will be THE movie of 2021. You can tell from interviews with Matt Reeves that he genuinely loves this… https://t.co/taam7erNzH 19 hours ago

eijunaces

Nel⁷ I forgot about most of the cast of The Batman because it was announced long ago but Paul Dano is playing Ridler?? M… https://t.co/dx2Zgnqxln 19 hours ago


Keanu Reeves Writing Comic Books [Video]

Keanu Reeves Writing Comic Books

(CNN) Actor, musician, film producer and, now, comic-book writer. Is there anything Keanu Reeves can't do? The Hollywood action man has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Colin Farrell praises Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as 'incredibly original' [Video]

Colin Farrell praises Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as 'incredibly original'

Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' is "incredibly original", according to Colin Farrell who plays Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:23Published
HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News [Video]

HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News

The untitled police drama will be set in the same universe as the forthcoming feature film starring Robert Pattinson.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:15Published