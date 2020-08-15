Global  
 

The Last Blockbuster Documentary movie - Plot synopsis: The Last Blockbuster is a fun, nostalgic look back at the era of video rentals and the story of how one small town video store managed to outlast a corporate giant.

Featuring interviews with comedians and celebrities with ties to Blockbuster: Adam Brody (“The O.C.”, Jennifer’s Body), Ione Skye (Say Anything, River’s Edge), Doug Benson (“Getting Doug with High”, The Lego Batman Movie), Paul Scheer (“The League”, “Veep”) and director Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob), with narration by Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy, “Orange Is The New Black”).

Filmmakers Taylor Morden & Zeke Kamm follow the manager of the world’s sole remaining Blockbuster in Bend, OR, Sandi Harding, as she reflects on the store's vibrant past and navigates the difficult task of keeping a video rental store open in the era of streaming.

Taking us through the history and subsequent rise and fall of the franchise, the documentary reveals the real reason why Blockbuster went out of business (hint - it wasn’t Netflix), while celebrating the unique and defining culture it created in the ‘90s, honoring a simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations across the world.


