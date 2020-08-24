Love Again Movie - Kevin Sorbo, Shelly Long
Love Again Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Amidst a distant relationship with his father (Kevin Sorbo) and losing his girlfriend to his best friend (Ben Davies), Nathan’s (Jason Burkey) brokenness leads him on a journey of rediscovering hope and a healing heart to love again.
Cast | Kevin Sorbo, Shelly Long, Ben Davies, Kelsey Sanders, Jason Burkey, Rachel Brooke Smith 2014 | NR | 102 min | Drama, Faith, Family, Romance Production Company | Affiliation Films, All Entertainment, Destined Media Director | Spenser Fritz Writer | Brad Allen, Jason Burkley, Christina Denton, Spenser Fritz, Chuck Howard Producer | Brad Allen, Chuck Howard, Michael Martin, Tom Sanders Executive Producer | Brad Allen, Jeremy Boz, Chuck Howard, Kevan Otto, Tim Warren