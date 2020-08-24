Redneck Roots Movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:26s - Published 1 week ago Redneck Roots Movie Redneck Roots Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Crystalynn can’t keep hiding her redneck roots in the big city from her Yankee boyfriend Ben when her sister’s high school graduation calls her home. Cast | Heather Gilliland, Dean Napolitano, Carol Anne Watts, Jeff Hamrick, Gina Stewart, Grandma Lee, Abby Corrigan, Brett Gentile, Dan Cox, Rebecca Koon 2011 | NR | 78 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance Production Company | Emulsion Arts, GreyHawk Films Director | Joanne Hock Writer | Joanne Hock Producer | Robin Grey xecutive Producer | Robin Grey, Heidi Dove 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

