Flick praised his team for its"sensational" progress to claim a treble, having been written off when he tookover as manager late last year.

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick reacts to his side's 1-0 victory inthe Champions League final against PSG.

There was an unexpected match-winner in the Champions League final as only one Parisian was celebrating.

(CNN)Bayern Munich clinched its sixth European title after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final on Sunday. Victory for the German..

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says Lionel Messi is "very welcome" at the club - but expects him to remain at Barcelona.

PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak Paris St Germain fans light flares and fireworks down the Champs-Elysees despite a crushing 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Alphonso Davies says his story and rise to becoming a Champions League winner shows that greatness can be achieved “if you set your mind to it” after Bayern..

Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon Bayern Munich fans celebrate Champions League title after beating Paris Saint German in Lisbon.

PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris Fans in Paris lament Champions League loss to Bayern Munich as scuffles with police erupt along the Champs Elysees.

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to radically change his team's tactics.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will not persuade Bayern Munich to abandon their natural attacking instincts...

The Champions League final is here at last – live on talkSPORT – as Paris Saint-Germain and...

Kingsley Coman was Bayern Munich’s “king” in Sunday’s Champions League final victory over...