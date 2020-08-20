Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Storm expected at Cong meet, India's Covid recovery rate at 75%

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:02s - Published
EJ Espresso: Storm expected at Cong meet, India’s Covid recovery rate at 75%

EJ Espresso: Storm expected at Cong meet, India’s Covid recovery rate at 75%

Sonia set to quit, storm expected at Cong meet.

75% recovery rate is silver lining on India's Covid cloud.

CDS Rawat says military option on table if talks with China fail.

And ITBP soldiers walk 40 kms with injured woman on stretcher.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


Kin of COIVD-19 patient protest outside hospital in Karnataka [Video]

Kin of COIVD-19 patient protest outside hospital in Karnataka

Family members of a COVID-19 patient protested outside a hospital in Karnataka's Udupi on August 24. A 60-year-old resident of Udupi's Kundapur district, was hospitalized after he tested positive for COVID-19. Later family received a call from the hospital stating that he was no more alive and that he would be cremated. When family came to the cemetery, they demanded to see the face of the dead body. When body was uncovered, family was shocked as it was body of a young man instead of their father's corpse.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Guard caught COVID-19 amid PPE shortage

 A security guard who contracted COVID-19 while working at Melbourne's Rydges on Swanston has told an inquiry there was a shortage of PPE at the hotel.
SBS
Massive gathering at WB Law Minister's event in Asansol amid COVID-19 [Video]

Massive gathering at WB Law Minister's event in Asansol amid COVID-19

Social distancing norms were flouted in West Bengal's Asansol during an event of state's Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak on August 23. Moloy Ghatak was felicitating toppers of Madhyamik Pariksha and Higher Secondary exams this year. Huge crowd gathered at the event amid pandemic sending COVID-19 guidelines for a toss. People were seen not wearing masks either.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indian border guard tasked with the vigil of the Indo-Tibetan border

Landslide near ITBP camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli [Video]

Landslide near ITBP camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A landslide occurred near Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The landslide occurred in Gauchar town of Chamoli on August 23 which blocked Badrinath Highway. The operation to clear the highway is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published
Watch: ITBP soldiers rescue woman in Uttarakhand, carry her on stretcher [Video]

Watch: ITBP soldiers rescue woman in Uttarakhand, carry her on stretcher

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday rescued an injured woman in a remote Uttarakhand village, carrying her on a stretcher for 15 hours through flooded drains, landslide zone areas, and slippery slopes to reach a distant road 40 kilometres ahead from where she was eventually evacuated to a hospital. According to the force, a total of 25 jawans were part of the team which rescued the woman from the remote village of Laspa of Munsyari division in Pithoragarh district, which has been affected badly by monsoons this year. "In a great effort, the personnel of the 14th Battalion of the ITBP braved all odds to rescue an injured local woman and take her to the nearest road, facing all hardships in a bad monsoon hit area. The woman had earlier fallen accidentally from a hillside near a remote village in Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand," it added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

