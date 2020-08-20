EJ Espresso: Storm expected at Cong meet, India’s Covid recovery rate at 75%

Watch: ITBP soldiers rescue woman in Uttarakhand, carry her on stretcher



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday rescued an injured woman in a remote Uttarakhand village, carrying her on a stretcher for 15 hours through flooded drains, landslide zone areas, and slippery slopes to reach a distant road 40 kilometres ahead from where she was eventually evacuated to a hospital. According to the force, a total of 25 jawans were part of the team which rescued the woman from the remote village of Laspa of Munsyari division in Pithoragarh district, which has been affected badly by monsoons this year. "In a great effort, the personnel of the 14th Battalion of the ITBP braved all odds to rescue an injured local woman and take her to the nearest road, facing all hardships in a bad monsoon hit area. The woman had earlier fallen accidentally from a hillside near a remote village in Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand," it added.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970