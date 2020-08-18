Video Credit: KQTV - Published 11 minutes ago

Joseph Post Office in support of the United States Postal Service after funding cuts.

Protesters speak out in support of USPS ahead of election

Some in st.

Joseph taking part in a nationwide outcry today, thanks for joining us this saturday night i'm ron johnson.

That outcry, for the united states postal service as funding concerns have led to cutbacks they say could have far reaching effects that go further than just the upcoming election.

Here's more from downtown.

<<ron johnson reportingin downtown st.

Joseph saturday were sounds of support for the united states postal service.

Sot the gathering, part of a nationwide protest against recent funding cutbacks to the postal service.

Protestors say the those cutbacks have led to less drop off locations as well as sorters.

Putting the nation's mail service reliability in jeopardy.sot protestors say they feel the timing of these changes aren't just a coincidence during an election year, and that it's a part of a plan to discourage mail-in votingsot they say so many people depend on the postal service, and that these changes could affect millions, they want others to understand the gravity of the situation, and not let politics get in the way.

Sot>> the house has passed a bill to give the u-s postal service 25-billion dollars ... and reverse operational changes that have slowed down the mail.

Twenty-six republicans defied president trump and g-o-p leaders ... and voted with democrats on the bill.

But, their senate colleagues are unlikely to take up the measure.

Democrats and some others are concerned recent postal services changes will harm mail-in voting.

Although the postmaster general is a vocal trump supporter ... he says the agency will handle the election efficiently and fairly.