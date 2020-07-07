Equity indices trade higher, Eicher Motors top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded on a positive note during early hours on Monday led by gains in financial and auto stocks.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 215 points or 0.56 per cent at 38,650 while the Nifty 50 gained by 68 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,440.Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty private bank moving up by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.5 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent.
Among stocks, Eicher Motors witnessed a dramatic jump of 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,353 per share.
Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46 percent higher at 38,051 while the Nifty 50 gained by 81 points or 0.72 percent at 11,259. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone except for Nifty pharma and PSU bank which dipped marginally. The nifty metal was up by 2.5 percent, auto by 2.4 percent, IT by 1.3 percent and FMCG by 1.1 percent. Among stocks, power utility major NTPC emerged as the top gainers by gaining 7.4 percent to Rs 95 per share. Eicher Motors followed with gains of 4.8 percent at Rs 21,110 per share.
Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains and traded flat during early hours on Monday mirroring the mixed trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 43 points or 0.11 per cent at 37,920 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,207. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 1.3 per cent and IT by 1 per cent. Nifty PSU bank was down by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was the top gainer after adding 3.2 per cent at Rs 20,779.90 per share.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on August 06 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy that is expected to announce measures to boost economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 213 points or 0.57 per cent at 37,876 while the Nifty 50 gained by 60 points or 0.54 per cent at 11,162. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.6 per cent. Financial and banking gauges were subdued. Among stocks, Tech Mahindra advanced by 2.1 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.9 per cent, Wipro by 1.6 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.4 per cent. Energy stocks too gained with ONGC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, IndianOil Corporation, GAIL and Coal India witnessing marginal gains. However, Eicher Motors was down by 1.6 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent, JSW Steel by 1 per cent and Hindalco by 0.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a strong momentum on Tuesday with realty and banking stocks making a comeback. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 478 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 38,528 while the Nifty 50 gained by 138 points or 1.23 per cent at 11,385. Except for Nifty pharma which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 4 per cent, private bank by 2.2 per cent financial service by 1.9 per cent and auto by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, realty major DLF ticked up by 6.7 per cent to close at Rs 157.05 per share on reports of improvement in consumer sentiment. Suntech Realty gained by 7.5 per cent while Godrej Properties was up by 2.2 per cent. Banking majors Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank advanced by 3 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries too lifted the market sentiment by advancing 1.3 per cent at Rs 2,118.75 per share. Grasim was up by 6.5 per cent, JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent and Titan by 2.1 per cent. However, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla and Sun Pharma traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on August 05 amid positive global cues with metal and banking stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 408 points or 1.08 per cent at 38,096 while the Nifty 50 gained by 105 points or 0.95 per cent at 11,201. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal moving up by 2.2 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was the top gainer by adding 3.6 per cent at Rs 168.20 per share while Tata Steel was up by 2 per cent to Rs 380.20.Private lenders Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank edged higher by 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively while State Bank of India ticked up by 2.1 per cent.Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were up by 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UltraTech Cement and Grasim.However, FMCG majors Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were in the negative terrain along with Power Grid Corporation and Dr Reddy's.
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.7 per cent, pharma by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. IT stocks appeared to be the flavour of the day with Infosys gaining by 2.6 per cent to Rs 784.50 per share. Wipro was up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.3 per cent. Auto stocks also gained marginally with Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors moving up by 1.6 per cent each and Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent. However, Power Grid Corporation slipped by 2.5 per cent to Rs 173.40 per share. Grasim was down by 2.4 per cent, ONGC by 2.1 per cent, ITC by 1.7 per cent and Tata Steel by 1.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian indices traded mixed despite a strong close on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, Nikkei traded down by 0.7 per cent as the market participants seemed concerned over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo.
Equity benchmark indices snapped three-days of winning streak during early hours on Thursday on weak global cues after the Federal Reserve warned that the US economic recovery faces a highly uncertain path. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 291 points or 0.75 per cent at 38,324 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 75 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,333. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank and financial service dipping by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, ICICI Bank lost by 2.2 per cent to Rs 366.30 per share while IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank retreated by 1.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Wednesday for the third consecutive session tracking gains in Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 173 points or 0.45 per cent at 38,701 while the Nifty 50 gained by 45 points or 0.4 per cent at 11,431. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.3 per cent, auto by 0.9 per cent and IT by 0.3 per cent. Among stocks, State Bank of India was among the top gainers which moved to Rs 198.10, up 1.5 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices surged for the third consecutive session during early hours on August 11 with metal and financial stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 291 points or 0.76 per cent at 38,473 while the Nifty 50 gained by 77 points or 0.68 per cent at 11,347. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.9 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel moved up by 3.8 per cent to Rs 426 per share while Hindalco gained by 3.6 per cent and JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent. The other prominent winners were HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints and ITC. However, Titan lost by 3.9 per cent a day after the jewellery-to-eyewear maker reported a net standalone loss of Rs 270 crore for the quarter ended June. It had reported a profit of Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period. one trade deal.
Equity benchmark indices swung nearly 1 per cent lower during the afternoon session on July 30 ahead of the expiry day of monthly futures and options contracts. At the closing bell, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 335 points or 0.88 per cent at 37,736 while the Nifty 50 lost 101 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,102. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty pharma which gained by 3.1 per cent and IT which crawled up by 0.6 per cent. Nifty bank slipped by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, energy majors were big losers with Bharat Petroleum Corporation down by 8 per cent to Rs 417.80 per share. IndianOil Corporation dipped by 4.1 per cent, ONGC by 2.4 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.3 per cent. Banking scrips too witnessed losses with IndusInd Bank dipping by 5.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.4 per cent while home loan lender lost by 3.6 per cent. Pharma stocks, however, witnessed handsome gains with Dr Reddy's advancing by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 4,500 per share. Sun Pharma and Cipla were up by 3.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Wipro, Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia and Reliance Industries too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were flat as the US Federal Reserve members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0 and 0.25 per cent to support the country's virus-battered economy. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down by 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.17 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices advanced by 1.5 per cent on July 17 following heavy buying in energy and financial stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 548 points or 1.5 per cent at 37,020 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 162 points or 1.51 per cent at 10,902. Except for Nifty IT which dipped by 0.6 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty financial service up by 1.9 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent and private bank by 1.7 per cent. Among stocks, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was the top gainer after moving up by 12.4 per cent to Rs 442.85 per share. While JSW Steel gained by 3.9 per cent to Rs 209.05.
Equity benchmark indices ended flat after an extremely volatile trading session on Friday as the country's coronavirus infections crossed 20 lakh mark. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 15 points or 0.04 per cent at 38,041 while the Nifty 50 was up by 14 points or 0.12 per cent at 11,214. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thing margins but Nifty IT dipped by over 1 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies was down by 2.1 per cent to Rs 689.90 per share while Infosys cracked by 1.9 per cent to Rs 951.65, Wipro by 0.6 per cent to Rs 277.95 and Tata Consultancy Services by 0.5 per cent to Rs 2,295. Asian Paints gained by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 1,807.80 per share
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points or 0.34 per cent at 37,607 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,073. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.5 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and auto were in the red. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,070 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore. Eicher Motors slipped by 2.7 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.6 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life lost by 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. However, Sun Pharma moved up 5.4 per cent to close at Rs 537.80 per share while Cipla witnessed a gain of Rs 5.1 per cent. JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors too traded in the green. Meanwhile, Asian shares slid as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 2.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.47 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 0.78 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices advanced marginally during early hours on July 28 amid positive global cues with auto and metal stocks witnessing gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 132 points or 0.35 per cent at 38,067 while the Nifty 50 gained 49 points or 0.44 per cent at 11,181. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto up by 1.9 per cent, IT by 1.2 per cent and metal by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Tech Mahindra surged 3.2 per cent to Rs 686.25 per share after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 21 per cent sequentially to Rs 972 crore in the June quarter. Tata Motors accelerated by 3.4 per cent to Rs 105.15 per share while Mahindra and Mahindra gained by 2.9 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 2.2 per cent, Maruti by 1.8 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1.7 per cent. The other major gainers were Adani Ports, Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services and IndusInd Bank.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly half per cent during early hours on July 17 following a positive trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 181 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,653 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 50 points or 0.46 per cent at 10,790.Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty metal up by 1.7 per cent, financial service and auto by 0.9 per cent each, and private bank by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel was the top gainer after moving up by 4.1 per cent to Rs 355.70 per share while JSW Steel gained by 3.9 per cent to Rs 209.05.Adani Ports ticked up by 1.8 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 1.6 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.5 per cent and Hindustan Lever by 1.5 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bharti Infratel, ONGC, GAIL and Titan.
Equity benchmark indices traded over half per cent higher during early hours on Tuesday largely due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex swung up by 193..