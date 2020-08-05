Apple Hits $2-Trillion Market Evaluation

Apple reached a market value of $2 trillion amid its expansion into digital health.

The Wal Street Journal reports that Apple is the first US public company to score a $2 trillion in market value.

The valuation comes amid its aggressive expansion into the US digital health space.

According to Business Insider Apple wants to be a player across the healthcare "ecosystem." For example, insurance company Aetna offers an Apple Watch app, dubbed Attain.

Employers can incorporate into their benefits packages to track workers' fitness and incentivize them to meet health goals.

Aetna has over 22-million customers.