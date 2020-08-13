Chess Olympiad: Chennai teen 'checkmates' Chinese opponent to enter quarterfinals

Swiggy's food delivery executives protest against company's 'new payment structure'



Swiggy's food delivery executives protested against new payment structure put in place by the company in Chennai on Aug 19. Delivery executives alleged that their income has dropped at a time they have already been hit by the pandemic. Over 2500 Swiggy employees protest in various parts of Chennai. Now Swiggy has blocked some of the employees ID which they can't login and work even for the low cost. All the delivery executives demand to pay the old payment structure which gives 35 Rs for a delivery. An executive said,"3 yrs ago, I was getting Rs 40 for each delivery which has been reduced to Rs 10 even though petrol price has increased"

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published on January 1, 1970