Albertville City Schools first day of class

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 10 minutes ago

And two in the shoals area.

Some students are back in class in albertville for the first time in six months!

The district has a number of safety precautions in place to try to keep this school year as safe as possible.

Waay 31's ashley carter was at albertville pre-k and kindergarten school during drop off where she saw some of the changes students experienced before they walked in for the first day!

"teachers stood outside at drop off today to make sure the students had their mask on before they walked inside the building, and if they didn't have one on they helped them put it on.

Once children walked to their first periods today, they got their temperatures checked."

Dr. boyd english, albertville superintendent: "i didn't see any nerves today, i saw a lot of eager students that were happy to be back."

Albertville city schools superintendent doctor boyd english spent the morning greeting children as returned back to school.

Doctor english says the district worked on a very detailed plan before children returned such as installing plexiglass in the buildings...and placing desks six feet a part in classrooms. he says he's confident they're doing enough to keep children as safe as possible but knows they may have to adjust as the school year goes on.

Dr. boyd english, albertville superintendent: "we're adjusting as we need too, there are some other measures that we'll be taking in the very near future to make sure we stay on top of things and keep everyone safe."

<ll only the first group of students started today.

Another group will come tomorrow and then another group on wednesday.

All students will return by thursday.

In albertville ashley carter waay 31 news>