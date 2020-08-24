Noughts + Crosses Trailer Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:20s - Published 3 weeks ago Noughts + Crosses Trailer Noughts + Crosses│Official Trailer│Peacock Noughts and Crosses is coming to Peacock on September 4th. About the Show: Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman's award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES flips the racial power structure in an alternate world, following the love story of two star-crossed young adults who are divided by their color but united in their love for one another. Cast: Jack Rowan, Masali Baduza, Jonathan Ajayi, Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph, Josh Dylan, Shaun Dingwall, Jonathan Ajayi, Kike Brimah, Rakie Ayola, Bonnie Mbuli and Ian Hart. Writers: Lydia Adetunji, Nathaniel Price and Rachel Le-Lahay. Directors: Julian Holmes and Koby Adom Producers: Johann Knobel, Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, Kibwe Tavares, Preethi Mavahalli, Damien Timmer 0

