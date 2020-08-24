Noughts + Crosses Trailer
Noughts + Crosses│Official Trailer│Peacock Noughts and Crosses is coming to Peacock on September 4th.
About the Show: Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman's award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES flips the racial power structure in an alternate world, following the love story of two star-crossed young adults who are divided by their color but united in their love for one another.
Cast: Jack Rowan, Masali Baduza, Jonathan Ajayi, Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph, Josh Dylan, Shaun Dingwall, Jonathan Ajayi, Kike Brimah, Rakie Ayola, Bonnie Mbuli and Ian Hart.
Writers: Lydia Adetunji, Nathaniel Price and Rachel Le-Lahay.
Directors: Julian Holmes and Koby Adom Producers: Johann Knobel, Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, Kibwe Tavares, Preethi Mavahalli, Damien Timmer