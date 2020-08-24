David Byrne's American Utopia movie

David Byrne's American Utopia movie trailer HD - HBO - Plot synopsis: David Byrne's American Utopia brings the critically acclaimed Broadway show to HBO in a one-of-a-kind film directed by Oscar and Emmy-winner Spike Lee.

Recorded during its run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in New York City, David Byrne is joined by an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount.

Directed by Spike Lee release date October 17, 2020 (on HBO and HBO Max)