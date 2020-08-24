Global  
 

David Byrne's American Utopia movie trailer HD - HBO - Plot synopsis: David Byrne's American Utopia brings the critically acclaimed Broadway show to HBO in a one-of-a-kind film directed by Oscar and Emmy-winner Spike Lee.

Recorded during its run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in New York City, David Byrne is joined by an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount.

Directed by Spike Lee release date October 17, 2020 (on HBO and HBO Max)


David Byrne's American Utopia Trailer Is Jaw-Dropping

David Byrne's American Utopia Trailer Is Jaw-Dropping It's based on his successful live show... *David Byrne* has shared a full trailer for his incoming...
Sofia Coppola, Pedro Almodovar and Orson Welles Doc Added to New York Film Festival Lineup

Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks,” Pedro Almodovar’s “The Human Voice,” Spike Lee’s...
'American Utopia' from David Byrne, Spike Lee launches first teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for David Byrne's "American Utopia" has been released.
David Byrne Talks TIFF Opening Film 'David Byrne's American Utopia' [Video]

David Byrne Talks TIFF Opening Film 'David Byrne's American Utopia'

After the Spike Lee-directed concert film "David Byrne's American Utopia" opened the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, David Byrne says the film doesn't shy away from the political and social..

