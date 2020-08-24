Pass Christian officials prepare for storms

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

In West Harrison County, Pass Christian city leaders and first responders have been busy preparing for both storms.

- - <nats>- a slight uptick in the wind and- a few slow moving clouds set th- scene monday in pass christian- as the entire coast breathed a- sigh- of relief - at least a temporar- one - after dodging - - - - the path of marco.- but pass christian fire chief - dwight gordon, who- also serves as the city's - emergency management- director knows laura is just- around the corner-and it's- still all-hands on deck for cit- crews and first responders.

- chief dwight gordon, pass - christian fire department & pas- christian emergency management- director: "we looked at it as preparing for one event even- though it's - two separate storms. we wanted- to get ready for the first one.- - - - we're going to keep the - preparation in place as far as- equipment moved, the harbor - evacuated and - everything else until we see- it's safe to resume normal- operations, which is- - - - what we expect from the first - storm through the end of the- second projected storm."

Toni miles, news 25: "the pass christian harbor was also prett- busy this weekend as- people moved their boats to saf- harbor.

There are a few vessels- that still- remain, but city leaders are- hoping these boats will be move- sooner rather - than later."

Chief dwight gordon, pass - christian fire department & pas- - - - christian emergency management- director: "we have a mandatory evacuation order in place now.- we want you to move your boat.- the first thing we are concerne- about is life - safety.

We don't want to- endanger anybody's life, those- on boats or the lives of our- - - - first responders' lives that ma- try to get to them.

The second- things is we want to look out - for - the city's property and the - personal property -your boat, o- - - - anything that's on your boat.

W- want to look out for that.

Safe- harbor in the back waters would- be better than- sitting out there in the- harbor."

And there's still time - and- plenty of sand - to protect you- home or business at the city's- public works building at 200 n.- west street.- in pass christian, toni