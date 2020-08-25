Federal judge denies bid to expand voting by mail in Indiana Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago Federal judge denies bid to expand voting by mail in Indiana A federal judge has denied a bid to require the Indiana Election Commission make voting by mail available to all registered voters this November. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The search. A federal judge denies a bid to require the indiana election commission to make voting by mail availble. The decision came friday.lawmakers and organizations are trying to expand voting by mail to limit the spread of covid 19 and limit election day crowds. U.s. district court judge j-p hanlon says there's no constitutional right to ote by mail... and says mail in absentee voting is available as





