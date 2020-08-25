Window Shades to lower energy bills

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

How to keep cool while lowering expenses

Thermometer.

When the heat turns up..

The a/c goes down..

But keeping cool can cost you.

As we experience warmer temperatures this week rochester public utilities is sharing practical ways we can save energy and keep costs down.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live in rochester with some inexpensive actions you can take.

Jessica.

Amy and george?

"* one easy and inexpensive way to beat the heat is to install window coverings to prevent heat gain through your windows during the day.

R?

"*p?

"*u says you c use fans and ventilation strategies to cool your home..

But just remember to turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room to save energy.

Another change to consider is lighting options that operate at cooler temps.

L?

"*e?

"*d is highly energy efficent light compared to incandescent lighting.

R?

"*p?

"*u also tell if you're setting your thermostat you should keep it around <to some people it may seem too warm still.

That's all personal preference but that's the level it will take the humidity out of a room or home as well as be energy efficient as well.> you can also keep hot air from leaking into your home by sealing cracks and openings.

Live in rochester jessica bringe thank you jessica.

If you want to learn more about energy saving rebates through rpu you can head to kimt dot com