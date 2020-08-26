Protests in Washington, D.C. Over police shooting

Protesters march through Washington, D.C.

On Monday night (August 24) amid anger over the shooting of an unarmed black man.

Unrest has exploded after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening (Aug 23) in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Looting and violence have rocked the city and demonstrations have started in several other parts of the U.S., continuing the Black Lives Matter movement which began with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.