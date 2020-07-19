At least 6 dead, over 12 injured after two buses collide near Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is set to resume services from September 07 after an interval of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UPMRC is leaving no stones unturned to keep its promise of providing the safest transport experience amid COVID-19 pandemic. Sanitisation work at metro stations in Lucknow took a pace to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. Thermal scanning of commuters will be done at the entry gates of each metro station. As per government's guidelines, stations in containment zones would remain closed.
The ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’ held a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday against Centre’s decision to conduct JEE, NEET amid Covid-19 pandemic. Police stopped the protesters, who were moving towards Raj Bhavan. The police lathi-charged the activists who were protesting. The National Testing Agency had announced that NEET will be held this year on September 13. Meanwhile, preparations for conducting the entrance exams began in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. An exam centre in Ranchi took precautionary measures ahead of the JEE Main. The exam centre followed Covid-19 guidelines. JEE main is scheduled between 1-6 September this year.
Security personnel deployed in several areas across the Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow in the view of 'Muharram'. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been also deployed the city. Muharram is the period of intense grief for Shia Muslims across the world. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, permission for Muharram processions in India over the weekend has been refused by the Supreme Court.Lucknow has been also observing weekend lockdown.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Lucknow Zonal Unit recovered 10 kg opium from a car professionally hidden in cavities of all 4 door panels in UP's Hardoi. The car was coming from Jharkhand. The operation took place on August 08. An another intensive enforcement efforts carried out by NCB on Jharkhand based opium module led to seizure of 16 kilogram of opium in Bihar on August 11, informed KPS Malhotra, the Deputy Director (Operations) of Narcotics Control Bureau.
India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..