At least 6 dead, over 12 injured after two buses collide near Lucknow

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published
At least 6 people were killed and over a dozen were injured after two buses collided near Lucknow.

A roadways bus from Lucknow to Hardoi tried to overtake a truck and collided with another roadways bus.

The truck being overtaken also got involved in the collision.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Lucknow in the morning of August 26.

The condition of five injured is said to be very critical.

They are undergoing treatment at King George’s Medical University trauma center.

Watch the full video for more details.


