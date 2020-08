2 dead, 1 injured in overnight violence Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:25s - Published 5 minutes ago A night of unrest leaves 2 dead and 1 injured from a shooting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE HEREJUST ACROSS THE STREET FROMFROEDTERT KENOSHA.THIS IS THEAREA WHERE POLICE ARE NOWTELLING US THREE PEOPLE WERESHOT OVERNIGHT.TWO OF THEMDIED -- A THIRD INJURED ANDRUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL.WE ARE JUST ACROSS THE STREETFROM FROEDTERT KENOSHA NEAR63RD AND SHERIDAN HERE.TMJ4NEWS HAS OBTAINED THESE VIDEOSWHICH SHOW THE VIOLENCE UNFOLDAS UNREST TOOK TO THE STREETS.AT THIS TIME, IT'S UNCLEAR WHODOES THE SHOOTING -- OR WHYTHE SHOOTING.I HAVE REQUESTSIN TO THE KENOSHA COUNTYSHERIFF, DAVID BETH, AND TOPOLICE ASKING FOR MORECLARIFICATION ABOUT EXACTLYWHAT HAPPENED HERE.ALSOOVERNIGHT -- WE ALSO SAW ACLASH BETWEEN POLICE AND LAWENFORCEMENT -- OUTSIDE THECOUNTY COURTHOUSE DOWNTOWN.PEOPLE LINED UP IN FRONT OFTHE NEW METAL BARRICADE THATWAS CONSTRUCTED THERE,DESIGNED TO KEEP DESTRUCTIONAWAY -- AND IT'S BEEN REPORTEDTHAT SOME OF THEM WERETHROWING ITEMS AT LAWENFORCEMENT HERE.AND VIDEOSHOWS THAT AUTHORITIES PUSHEDPROTESTERS BACK -- CLEARINGTHAT AREA -- USING TEAR GAS.ALL OF THIS HAPPENING JUSTHOURS AFTER JACOB BLAKESMOTHER SPOKE PUBLICLY- SAYINGBLAKE WOULD BE UNPLEASED WITHALL OF THE VIOLENCE ANDDESTRUCTION TAKING PLACE RIGHTNOW.A CURFEW, WHICH WAS UNABLE TOPREVENT THE VIOLENCE ANDDESTRUCTION OVERNIGHT, IS SETTO EXPIRE IN ABOUT TWO HOURSAT SEVEN THIS MORNING.LIVE INKENOSHA, RYAN JENKINS, TMJ4NEWS.RYAN, THANK RYAN, THANK YOU.