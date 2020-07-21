Global  
 

Nicki Minaj wants jury trial to examine Tracy Chapman song lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is pushing for a jury trial to determine the outcome of the copyright infringement lawsuit filed against her by singer Tracy Chapman.


