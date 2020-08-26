UAH Positive Case

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Right now 8 students at the university in alabama in huntsville are quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

This morning, we know those 8 people are quarantining in the universities isolation beds.

Only one tested positive for the coronavirus...the other 7 just had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

In total the university has 52 isolation beds and 8 of those beds are already being used less than two weeks after classes resumed.

We asked the university if they are worried about running out of beds or more cases developing after the labor day holiday.

We are still waiting to hear back.

In order for students to return to campus, they had to test negative for the coronavirus.

