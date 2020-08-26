Daily Dividend Report: RY,HPE,LCII,PKG,KLIC

The Hewlett Packard board of directors have declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after November 24, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after November 24, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020.

The Hewlett Packard board of directors have declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock.

This dividend, the fourth in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's fiscal year 2020, is payable on October 7, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2020.

LCI Industries, which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.

Packaging Corporation of America announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock.

The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020 with a payment date of October 15, 2020.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock.

The dividend payment will be made on October 13, 2020 to holders of record as of September 25, 2020.