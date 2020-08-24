Pops and Flops: Urban Outfitters, Salesforce, and American Airlines Stock
Urban Outfitters shares are popping as online sales rise, but the company reported a 16 percent drop in expected revenue.
Shares for Salesforce are also up as the company blew past revenue expectations in Q2, and American Airlines flopped on news the company will lay off 19,000 workers once emergency federal funds are depleted.
Shares for American Airlines are up after details of the airline's sanitation plan, involving a new surface cleaner that reportedly kills coronavirus, was released. GAP shares are popping on news that..