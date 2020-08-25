Skip Bayless: Blazers should feel outraged by LeBron 'marking his territory' with half court shot in Game 4

While the Los Angeles Lakers were already up by 35 points in Game 4, LeBron James decided to drain his own logo 3-pointer right after crossing half court to put LA up 38.

The shot was from almost the same exact spot as Damian Lillard’s logo shot in Game 1.

The Big Lead suggests LeBron’s was an answer saying, 'The only reason James fired that shot, from that spot, at that moment, was to mark his territory.'

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about LeBron's half court shot.