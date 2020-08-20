Global  
 

Tori Kelly Reacts To Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Collab Rumours, Talks New EP 'Solitude'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Tori Kelly has returned to her roots with her new EP 'Solitude', and while catching up with ET Canada's Roz Weston, the songstress shares what inspired her new collection of songs.

Plus, she reacts to rumours that she's collaborating with Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber after a video of her with the two Canadian musicians went viral in July.


