Cousin Sal: Cam & Edelman aren't Batman & Superman, the Pats are the villains of the league

Julian Edelman recently tweeted a picture of himself and Cam Newton in the likeness of comic book heroes Batman & Superman, but Cousin Sal thinks the New England Patriots are more like the bad guys in the league.

Hear him explain to Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he doesn't think the Patriots are going to have a successful year, despite Edelman's enthusiasm.