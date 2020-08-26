Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:55s
SPONTANEOUS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up... and blowing up!

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally...), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last.

As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Directed by Brian Duffield starring Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel, Piper Perabo release date October 2, 2020 (in theaters), October 6, 2020 (on Premium VOD and Digital)


LANGFORDLOOK

ً RT @BrianDuffield: If you like cute movies about teens exploding to death, this is an option. https://t.co/Xmjmmk933D 11 minutes ago

jLp_jR24

JoRg3 Lu!S jR. RT @Collider: Watch the trailer for @BrianDuffield's***teen movie 'Spontaneous,' which finds Katherine Langford's classmates exploding… 46 minutes ago

movietvtechgeek

Movie TV Tech Geeks Latest: ‘Spontaneous’ Trailer Finds Katherine Langford’s Classmates Exploding — Literally https://t.co/uiUQny9O0e… https://t.co/iWpzYJd1Yp 48 minutes ago

Collider

Collider Watch the trailer for @BrianDuffield's***teen movie 'Spontaneous,' which finds Katherine Langford's classmates… https://t.co/pYat3HnI8i 1 hour ago

katsIangford

jasmine RT @bccbecca: IVE SEEN IT AND I TELL YOU ITS GREAT!!! Brian didn’t pay me to tweet this, though I’m accepting venmos cc: ⁦@BrianDuffield⁩… 2 hours ago

chequenews1

chequenews Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Katherine Langford's Outrageous Coming-of-Age Comedy, Spontaneous Out of all the… https://t.co/rFMNPqs9GB 2 hours ago

trey_zoo3

Treyroman 🇺🇸 Heard a quote from the new movie coming out “Spontaneous” which I thought was relevant in these times. A teenager t… https://t.co/Cay5t86itz 2 hours ago

Mauthor

Mike Mauthor SPONTANEOUS trailer, starring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer, will blow your mind! - NovelPro Junkie… https://t.co/KqQS5UuymC 2 hours ago