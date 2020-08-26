SPONTANEOUS Movie

SPONTANEOUS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up... and blowing up!

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally...), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last.

As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Directed by Brian Duffield starring Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel, Piper Perabo release date October 2, 2020 (in theaters), October 6, 2020 (on Premium VOD and Digital)