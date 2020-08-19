WCBI News at Five - Wednesday, August 26th, 2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

But first at five.... investigators have identified the person found dead behind a choctaw county home in july.

Sheriff brandon busby says the remains of jodie fannin were found in shallow grave at the hebron road property.

Fannin was reported missing in webster county back in january.

A day after she was found, deputies got a search warrant and found a pipe bomb and drugs at the home.

Fannin's death is being investigated as a homicide but no arrest has been made in that case.

Six people were arrested in connection with the reported drugs and explosives found at the house.

Pontotoc police arrest four people in connection with a deadly shooting.

19-year-old william foote is charged with manslaughter.

Morgan ellis, brandon montgomery, and bridget jenkins are all charged with accessory after the fact of manslaughter.

Chief randy tutor says 36-year-old kardetaik pinson was shot while driving his car on clark street this past sunday.

Investigators believe there was an on-going dispute that led to the gunfire.

Bond for montgomery and jenkins were set at 50 thousand dollars each.

Bonds for foote and ellis have not been set.

A starkville man is the second person arrested in a gas station parking lot shooting.

21-year-old james spencer is charged with 15 counts of aggravated assault.

One person was injured in the july 16th shooting.

Deputies were called to the sprint mart, located at the roundabout on blackjack road about the gunfire.

Jerome davis was also arrested and facing the same charges.

Investigators are not saying what led up to the shooting but expect more arrests.

The oktibbeha county sheriff's department is sending out a warning about scams circulating in the area.

Sheriff steve gladney says senior citizens are the targets of the scammers.

Gladney explains one common scam that tries to make the victims believe a loved one has in danger or under arrest.

"somebody will be masquerading as an elderly person's grandchild or something and once she says their name, they takeoff with it.

Then in a few minutes they'll say look the attorney needs to speak with you.

Then they'll give the phone to him or somebody masquerading as an attorney and saying that the child is in trouble and needs some money or he's going to jail."

Sheriff gladney advises anyone who has or feels they have been scammed, to call their local law enforcement.

Centered a common trick of scammers is asking for personal information over the phone.

Here's our legal analyst jeff hosford with more on what you should look out for.

The irs itself is never going to call you and say i need your social security number.

They have it.

So the way they would verify it would be other means i'm sure.

But the irs doesn't call people.

The local police department is not going to call you and ask for your social security number.

Nor is the sheriff.

They're gonna call you and if they need that kind of information, then they're gonna request that you come down to the station more than likely and talk to them about it.

At the end of the day, giving out your personal financial information - bank accounts, credit cards, social security number - anything like that can be very harmful to you because it's very difficult to get out of those situations once they begin.

Once they scam you, there's really no way to get your money back from those people.

Those people have ways of disappearing or when they're found, they have no money.

Wcbi stinger intro police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting a near a black lives matter protest in kenosha, wisconsin last night.

é two people are dead and another wounded.

Chris martinez has the latest.

Pkg trt: 1:43 illinois police arrested 17-year old kyle rittenhouse this morning in connection with last night's shooting during a protest in kenosha.

A 17-year-old from antioch, illinois was involved in the use of fire arms // to resolve whatever conflict was in place.

The result of it was two people are dead.

Cell phone video appears to show a person with a semi- automatic rifle being chased by demonstrators.

The video shows the gunman fell to the ground and started shooting.

Nats...gunshots two people were killed, a third wounded.

The shooter then got up and started walking down the street as more gunshots rang out.

He walked with his hands up toward police vehicles arriving on the scene.

Nats...hey, he just shot...dude just shot someone the shooting happened during the third night of unrest in kenosha, just hours after blake's mother called for peace.

As we were riding through this city i noticed a lot of damage.

It doesn't reflect my son or my family.

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets on the crowd.

The sheriff said armed people -- who he called a "militia' -- were patrolling the city's streets like a vigilante group.

President trump said he is sending federal officers to kenosha and the govenror has deployed 500 additional members of the national guard to help restore the peace.

Police shot jacob blake in the back sunday as he leaned into his mini-van.

His three young children were inside the vehicle.

The 29-year-old's family says he may never be able to walk again.

Chris martinez, cbs news.

First look stinger first look hurricane laura: this powerful hurricane will make landfall wednesday night near lake charles, la.

The remnants will move north through la and ar on thursday and then move northeast into tn & north ms on friday.

Wind gusts between 20 and 35 mph may occur here in addition to locally heavy rain and even a few isolated tornadoes through friday evening.

Wednesday night: a few showers and storms will fade during the evening leaving behind a quiet and muggy night.

Lows in the mid 70s with ese winds 5-15 mph.

Thursday: sun & clouds during the first half of the day with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

While the greatest threat of spin-up tornadoes should remain west of i-55 thursday and thursday night, any shower or storm that moves across our area will be monitored for rotation.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices getting back into the low 100s in spots.

Winds se 10-25 mph.

People along the gulf coast are bracing for what could be the strongest hurricane to hit the region in 15 years.

é hurricane laura is now a category 4 storm and barreling towards the texas-louisiana coast.

More than a half a million people have been ordered to evacuate.

Courtney zubowski reports from galveston, texas.

Hurricane laura is rapidly intensifying as it heads straight for the gulf coast.

The storm is set to make landfall early thursday morning.

The national hurricane center is warning of life- threatening storm surge in some areas and winds over 100-miles per hour.

It's my first time.

My husband's from louisiana, i'm from vegas so i've never been through this before.

More than half a million people between louisiana and texas have been ordered to evacuate.

-nats- some residents in low lying parts of texas boarded buses to get to higher ground.

We went through ike here and many of the residents here remember that and they're taking this very seriously.

Here in galveston, the storm is getting stronger by the hour.

Home and businesses are boarded up and many people have left town.

With a wind event, you're going to lose electricity, the possibility of your roof flying off your house // it could be catastrophic.

With the clock ticking, deputies delivered an urgent warning to people living in flood-prone neighborhoods...bu t some are choosing to ride it out.

This one is scarier knowing that it's supposed to be stronger and still unpredictable.

// t's just scary to leave your stuff behind.

It's a threat complicated by the coronavirus -- now responsible for nearly 12- thousand deaths across texas.

Governor greg abbott issued this reminder to evacuees& protect yourself as well as your property.

// everyone must ensure that they protect their lives also from contracting covid- 19.

The storm is already responsible for more than a dozen deaths in haiti and the dominican republic.

Courtney zubowski cbs news galveston, texas.

Amtrak has temporarily suspended service to and from new orleans, houston and little rock for several days.

Oil production in the gulf of mexico has reportedly been cut by 84-percent as hurricane laura approaches the region.

When a natural disaster strikes, a good neighbor is the first to help.

That's the case for mississippi and louisiana.

Columbus fire and rescue deploys three of their own today to aide in potential relief efforts for hurricane laura.

The task force is made up of swift water rescue technicians equipped with two extra boats and communication devices.

Team members are headed to baton rouge, louisiana where they will await further instructions.

Captain wes mims is on his 6th out-of- state deployment.

He says it's his duty to help those in need.

"personally, you know, you go, you do the training, you feel like you can offer some help where it's needed.

If you have the training, it's almost like you feel an obligation if you're capable.

You never know when it might be your family member that needs the help, so."

The columbus team will meet up with another task force in mccomb before heading to louisiana.

Centered there is a new director for the saltillo main street association and he is well known to people throughout the area.

Deundra poole was officially named director of saltillo main street during a meeting of the board this afternoon.

Poole is public relations officer with the saltillo police department and is known for community outreaches such as "kids and cops" and the "tiger achievement program."

He will continue in his role as a police officer and also take on responsibilities of main street director.

Poole believes his experience and contacts he has developed will be a big help in his new position.

"a lot of people, businesses, citizens just want to know that you care about them so we want to bring that fresh look, scholarships, we want to bring programs for elderly, cause i think sometimes they are overlooked because they are pillars of our community, we just want to bring together our community, so much negative going on, my main focus will be for us to be that positive light in our community and in our city."

Officer poole is assigned to saltillo elementary school as a campus enforcement officer.

Saltillo main street has been dormant for nearly a year and a half after losing its previous director.

Poole officially starts next week as main street director.

Stinger "the vice president will headline night three of the republican national convention.

I'm natalie brand with a preview, plus why some are saying last night's program violated ethics laws."

Fire re-entry animation vo video on monitor soon, night three of the republican national convention kicks off under the theme, "land of heroes."

Trump campaign officials say the night will focus heavily on the military and law enforcement, with vice president mike pence as the headline speaker.

But some of last night's broadcast is continuing to face backlash.

Natalie brand reports.

President trump met with frontline medical workers at the white house to discuss the coronavirus pandemic -- ahead of night three of the republican national convention.

Tonight features vice president mike pence -- who will address viewers from the birthplace of the star spangled banner.

At fort mchenry in baltimore, maryland, the vice president will discuss the economy and foreign policy and his wife, karen pence will talk about military families.

"that's near and dear to my heart..."

Tonight we will also see one of the president's longest-serving advisors... before she leaves her post at the white house.

Days ago, kellyanne conway announced she is stepping down at the end of the month to focus on her family.

"last night's program continues to raise questions over possible hatch act violations.

The law prohibits federal employees from participating in political activities while on duty, though the president and vice president are exempt."

White house officials say a naturalization ceremony presided over by the acting d-h-s secretary is not a violation because the video was made publicly available tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a house committee has launched an investigation into secretary of state mike pompeo's participation.

The nation's top diplomat said his pretaped remarks were made in his personal capacity, while on an official diplomatic trip to israel.

White house chief of staff mark meadows addressed the controversy to politico this morning.

"nobody outside of the beltway really cares.

.

They expect that donald trump is going to promote republican values."

Minority leader / dnc handout "all the rules, norms, values that have made this country great, donald trump will destroy them."

Like the first lady's address last night, president trump will also have an audience at the white house for his thursday night acceptance speech -- including ásome state delegatesá who traveled to charlotte earlier this week.

Natalie brand, cbs news, washington.

Centered the office of special counsel has weighed in, saying the hatch act does not apply to the rose garden and south lawn of the white house.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app with the s-e-c football season just a month away, mississippi state is hard at work preparing it's new offense...updates from fall camp next in sports sports open football season kicks-off in the southeastern conference a month from today msu continues with preparations for the season entering week two of fall camp one of the biggest adjustments this season is adopting head coach mike leach's air raid offense in past seaons, the bulldogs have leaned towards a run heavy offense the new adjustments might be entirely different than what the bulldogs are used to, but exciting nonetheless payton: "this is my first time being in an offense like this and i'm excited.

I feel like this is the best fit for me especially since i moved to slot this year.

It's a lot of one on one with linebackers and safeties and you couldn't ask for nothing better than that.

I'm just really excited to show everybody what i can do this year and how our offense is going to take the top off.

This offense is not just one guy that can be open it's literally everybody on the field has a chance to get open.

This offense right here is really something special.

Mississippi fall sports will be back in full force on september 4th per orders by governor tate reeves although, this was a two-week delay for all public school athletics...there's still a concern for playing athletics while players might not be at high risk for complications due to covid-19...how about older coaches with pre- exisiting conditions?

Booneville head football coach mike mattox for example is at high risk in 2019, mattox was diagnosed with pneumonia and doctors found an absess on his right lung now, after having to have a quarter of that lung removed, mattox says the coronavirus is something he has to take very seriously "i've had to be really careful this year because i'm missing a quarter of my right lung.

I have to take this stuff very serious.

I'm very respectful of this.

We haven't crawled in a corner, laid down and played dead.

We can't do that, but you better respect this thing."

We'll have the full story of the booneville football's journey with covid-19, on wcbi at six o'clock coming up after the break, keith will have a final look at your forecast.