Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic

Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic

Kate Winslet has revealed her role as an epidemiologist in the 2011 drama Contagion prepared her for the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kate Winslet Kate Winslet English actress and singer

Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close board Baba Yaga animated film

 An ensemble list of actors including Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, and Glenn Close has joined the cast of VR animated film 'Baba Yaga'. 'Star Wars' actor Daisy..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Kate Winslet says 'Contagion' role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic

While many people around the world we not prepared for the coronavirus pandemic, actress Kate Winslet...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

davidjones720

David Jones Kate Winslet says 'Contagion' role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/5mUkbAGJbW 20 minutes ago

RsaCovid

RSA COVID Kate Winslet says role in ‘Contagion’ prepared her for coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/jp7UiAFRLr 1 hour ago

Tilbo14

Movies reviewer Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/xVKXEKUISH 3 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19 - Aug 27 @ 3:34 AM ET https://t.co/3ul4hdkicL 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Kate Winslet’s role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19 https://t.co/sVij6cylaD 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Kate Winslet says ‘Contagion’ role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/hPIFIIUVrF 4 hours ago

PresshubU

presshub_us [ foxnews] (video)Kate #Winslet says 'Contagion' role helped her prepare her for the #Coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7Pax1gXpbl 5 hours ago

rajivshori62

Rajiv Kate Winslet says 'Contagion' role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/rUX4n0eXYt #FoxNews 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Surat's textile industry facing hardships due to labourers shortage [Video]

Surat's textile industry facing hardships due to labourers shortage

The textile industry in Gujarat's Surat continues to face difficulty in business due to shortage of labourers. The production capacity in textile industry is around 40-50% currently amid coronavirus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:54Published
Retail Roller Coaster Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Retail Roller Coaster Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

While the retail industry reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, consumer spending is up in certain sectors. Durable goods purchases and home fitness sales spiked in July, suggesting that..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:56Published
How to Navigate Flu Season in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

How to Navigate Flu Season in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said it is crucial to get a flu vaccine this season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published