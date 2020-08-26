Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic
Kate Winslet has revealed her role as an epidemiologist in the 2011 drama Contagion prepared her for the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.
David Jones Kate Winslet says 'Contagion' role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic
https://t.co/5mUkbAGJbW 20 minutes ago
RSA COVID Kate Winslet says role in ‘Contagion’ prepared her for coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/jp7UiAFRLr 1 hour ago
Movies reviewer Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/xVKXEKUISH 3 hours ago
PulpNews Crime #Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19 - Aug 27 @ 3:34 AM ET https://t.co/3ul4hdkicL 4 hours ago
Times of News Europe Kate Winslet’s role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19 https://t.co/sVij6cylaD 4 hours ago
Times of News Europe Kate Winslet says ‘Contagion’ role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/hPIFIIUVrF 4 hours ago
presshub_us [ foxnews] (video)Kate #Winslet says 'Contagion' role helped her prepare her for the #Coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7Pax1gXpbl 5 hours ago
Rajiv Kate Winslet says 'Contagion' role helped her prepare her for the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/rUX4n0eXYt #FoxNews 5 hours ago
Surat's textile industry facing hardships due to labourers shortageThe textile industry in Gujarat's Surat continues to face difficulty in business due to shortage of labourers. The production capacity in textile industry is around 40-50% currently amid coronavirus..
Retail Roller Coaster Amid the Coronavirus PandemicWhile the retail industry reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, consumer spending is up in certain sectors. Durable goods purchases and home fitness sales spiked in July, suggesting that..
How to Navigate Flu Season in Light of the Coronavirus PandemicWith the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said it is crucial to get a flu vaccine this season.