Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19 Kate Winslet has revealed that due to her movie 'Contagion' she was well-prepared for Covid-19 and was wearing masks and disinfecting everything as soon as she found out about the outbreak.

FOXNews.com - Published 16 hours ago







