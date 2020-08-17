Global  
 

Decatur City Schools Quarantine

Decatur City Schools Quarantine
228 people in school district quaranting.

Past two weeks.

You're taking a live look at decatur where more than two hundred students and staff in the decatur city school system are in quarantine this morning .

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the district's central office with how many cases the district seeing?

This morning, we know 9 students and 5 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Because of that, 204 students and 24 staff members are quarantining due to exposure both in and outside of school.

In a video message, superintendent dr michael douglas explained these cases to parents.

He also announced the entire school system will go to virtual learning for three days on oct.

14-16.

This is to deep clean the schools and give staff a chance to test their virtual program system wide.

The school district started classes on the 12th and says it will provide updates to the public every 7 to 10 days.

Reporting live in decatur sierra




