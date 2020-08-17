Decatur City Schools Quarantine
You're taking a live look at decatur where more than two hundred students and staff in the decatur city school system are in quarantine this morning .
This morning, we know 9 students and 5 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Because of that, 204 students and 24 staff members are quarantining due to exposure both in and outside of school.
In a video message, superintendent dr michael douglas explained these cases to parents.
He also announced the entire school system will go to virtual learning for three days on oct.
14-16.
This is to deep clean the schools and give staff a chance to test their virtual program system wide.
The school district started classes on the 12th and says it will provide updates to the public every 7 to 10 days.
