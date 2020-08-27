Oronocco sisters open anti-racist lending library

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The sisters are pairing up with a Black-owned publishing company from the Twin Cities and they will soon be getting a new box of books that will be available.

The death of george floyd at the hands of minneapolis police officers in may caused unrest throughout the nation.

And as you just saw, the shooting of jacob blake in kenosha, wisconsin is causing the same.

As kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains... two oronoco sisters are on a mission to raise awareness about systemic racism and help educate the community.

They started what's being called the "antiracist lending library."

Dana and annie tell me they noticed the conversations and outrage about racism started to die out about a month after the death of george floyd... so they wanted to create something more permanent.

In this pantry, you'll find books for all ages ?

"*fiction and not just ones about racism... but also books that portray characters of people in color and are written by a black author.

They've received messages from all over of people asking how they can get involved or how they can help.

Annie says there's a lot of work that still needs to be done... but we can start by picking up a book and "the active effort is so important.

That's another reason why we wanted to do this is to take one of those barriers away and say, 'hey, read a book.

Learn about this.

Learn about black history.

Learn and dig into antiracism and what your part is in that and by the way, here's the book.'" there's a facebook page where you can browse what books they have in the lending library, then you can sign up to check them out.

