CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Looting, Destruction In Downtown Minneapolis

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 08:49s - Published
Good morning!

It’s time for ‘Daybreaker’.

A city on edge since the killing of George Floyd is now dealing with a night of chaos and destruction in the heart of downtown Minneapolis.

It started after police say a crowd mistook a suicide for a police shooting.

Jason DeRusha has the latest.

WCCO 4 News - Aug.

27, 2020


