The Idaho Legislature has wrapped up a chaotic, three-day special session by passing coronavirus-related legislation while anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested for the second day in a row at the Statehouse.

Inside the Statehouse: Gov. Little signs immunity bill and ballot-counting bill into law after chaotic special session

