COVID-19 testing for all school employees Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:30s - Published 4 minutes ago COVID-19 testing for all school employees 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BLAKE.BUT FIRST, EVERY EMPLOYEERETURNING TO SAN DIEGO SCHOOLSWILL BE TESTED FOR THECORONAVIRUS.GOOD AFTERNOON, THANKS FORJOINING US, I'M KIMBERLY HUNT.WE'RE JUST DAYS AWAY FROM SCHOOLBEING ABLE TO BEGIN IN-PERSONLEARNING.AS THE COUNT-DOWN CLOSES IN ON14 DAYS OFF OF THE STATE'S WATCHLIST, SCHOOLS REVEAL HOW THEYWILL MONITOR AND CONTROL THESPREAD OF COVID-19.IN THE MEANTIME WE'RE LEARNINGEXACTLY HOW BIG THE DIGITALDIVIDE IS AMONG STUDENTSLEARNING FROM HOME IN SAN DIEGOCOUNTY.LET'S BEGIN WITH 10 NEWSREPORTER MIMI ELKALLA WITH HOWTHEY PLAN TO EXECUTE THE TESTINGAND WHAT HAPPENS IF SOMEONETESTS POSITIVE.