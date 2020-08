United Cajun Navy helps with rescues, cleanup after Hurricane Laura Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 minutes ago President Donald Trump says he will visit the Gulf Coast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CAJUN NAVY.A CITIZEN LED RESCUE GROUP HASBEEN ALONG THE GULF COAST TOSAVING LIVES IN THE AFTERMATH OFHURRICANE, LAURA.WE’VE GOTTA RESCUE AND GOING ON.WE’VE GOT SOME RECOVERY GOINGON.WE’VE GOT GUYS WITH CHAINSAWSTHE CAGE IN THE NAVY IS GROUP OFRESCUE VOLUNTEERS.MEMBERS GATHERED IN BATON ROUGE,LOUISIANA AHEAD OF THE STORM TOPREPARE THEMSELVES SO THEY COULDEASILY TRAVEL TO HARD-HIT AREASTHERE HOMERS AND OTHER VEHICLESCAN DRIVE IN UP TO SIX FEET OFWATER AND ARE BEING USED TORESCUE AND TO HELP CLEAR A PATHFOR OTHER VEHICLES.BUT AS YOU CAN SEE, THESE ARESOME PRETTY HIGH VEHICLES THESEARE THESE FIVE TON MILITARYVEHICLES.THIS IS THE SEVENTH TRUCK THATWE SENT OUT TODAY MANY OF THEGROUP’S ARE FROM, LOUISIANA.HOWEVER WITH MOST OF THE STATEIMPACTED BY HURRICANE LAURASEVERAL NEW MEMBERS AND THEIREQUIPMENT OR UNAVAILABLE SOVOLUNTEERS FROM 11 DIFFERENTSTATES CAME INTO HELD WHEN WE GOINTO AN AREA.WE DON’T KNOW PEOPLE IT TAKES ADIFFERENT MEETING.SOME OF THESE AREAS WE KNOWPEOPLE AND RIGHT NOW THERE’S ACOUPLE OF PEOPLE THAT WE HAVEN’THEARD FROM BETTER FRIENDS.AND SO WE KIND OF WORRIED.WITH THIS NATURAL DISASTERHITTING IS SO CLOSE TO HOMEGROUP.MEMBERS ARE HOPEFUL IT IS NOTONE OF THEIR OWN THAT NEEDSRESCUING A LOT OF OUR VOLUNTEERSHAVE FOLKS AND WHEN THERE’SSOMETHING THAT GOES ON OUT OFSTATE WE CAN USE A LOT OF THEGUYS HERE, YOU KNOW RIGHT NOWTHE PEOPLE HERE LOCALLY THATHAVE BOATS AND STUFF HAVING TOTAKE CARE OF THEIR OWN FAMILIESIN THEIR OWN HOUSES AND STUFF.SO WE HAVE TO DIG DEEPORGANIZERS SAY THEY STILL DONEED FOOD AND WATER DONATIONS SOTHEY CAN GET THEM TO FAMILIESWHO MAY HAVE LOST EVERYTHING IN