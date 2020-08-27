Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 days ago

A resident shared how she and her neighbors are recovering since a tornado ripped through the town just before Christmas.

Guntown residents are trying to return to normal after a tornado in December

Normal more than eight months after a tornado ripped through the town just before christmas..

Wtva's alexis jones is live in guntown with how residents are recorvering.

Behind me is one of the homes that were damaged during the tornando last december.

As you can see, it hasn't been remolded yet.

I spoke to a woman who lives across the street.

She said it heartbreaking to see her neighbor's house still like this.

Sot: "they haven't done anything.

They have done nothing.

Its just brick.

Walls of brick sitting there."

The neighbor did not want her or her house to be on camera.

She said she and her family returned home in june after her insurance company put them in a hotel for 6 months.

The tornado blew out her windows and doors, and broke her fence.

She is grateful it didn't tear down her home like it did others on colt lane.

Sot: "i am so blessed to still have a roof over my house because they didn't have a roof, or a sealing or anything."

She said many neighbors moved away after the tornado.

Others are still waiting for construction workers to finish fixing their homes.

Sot: "they are slowly, but surely getting us rebuild."

The woman said she received a tornado warning on her phone a few miintutes before it hit.

Moving forward, she said she will try to know ahead of time when another tornado comes to guntown.

Sot: "i pay more attention to the weather so maybe i'll have time to get somewhere."

Jim mcgraw construction workers were here earlier.

The owner told me he plans to buy this house and rebuild it soon.

In guntown.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news today, the