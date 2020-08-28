2020 GOP Convention: Remembering Kayla Mueller

There was a truly sobering moment in the midst of the final night of the Republican National Convention.

The parents of Kayla Mueller announced their support for President Trump.

Mueller was a humanitarian aid worker who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2013 while she was working in Syria.

She was brutally tortured for 18 months and ultimately murdered, despite efforts by the Obama administration to secure her return.