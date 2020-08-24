Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:16s - Published
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had a viral moment as she smiled at Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, on stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, only to give her the stink eye as she walked by just moments later.


Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

'What a fool I was': First lady's ex-best friend tells all in revenge book 'Melania & Me'

 Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, close friend of first lady Melania Trump, has a new book detailing how she believes she was betrayed by woman she "loved."
USATODAY.com

Twitter creatively reimagines first lady Melania Trump's RNC 'green screen' dress

 On the last night of the RNC, Melania Trump wore a bright, pleated dress that Twitter dubbed a "green screen" gown. Images were superimposed on it.
USATODAY.com

'The results speak for themselves': What Ivanka Trump and her siblings said about their father at the RNC

 The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.
USATODAY.com
Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets [Video]

Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets

Bette Midler has apologised for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent, after drawing anger with her remarks about the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

New audio recordings reveal aunt's criticisms of Ivanka and Eric Trump

 Mary Trump has revealed more audio recordings she says are of her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, that aim pointed criticism at the US president’s children, Ivanka..
WorldNews

For Trump, reality is just a prop he doesn't care to use

 (CNN)"Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington," said Ivanka Trump as she introduced her father at the Republican National..
WorldNews

Ivanka Trump says at RNC "Donald Trump has changed Washington"

 President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, introduced him on Thursday at the Republican National Convention as he prepared to formally accept the party's nomination for..
CBS News

Ivanka lavishes praise on her father

 The president's daughter Ivanka Trump introduces her father as he delivers his convention speech.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News

Trump blasts mayor of Portland, Oregon, over protests

 President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.
CBS News

Portland mayor says to Trump: "It's you who have created the hate and division"

 After a person was shot and killed amid dueling protests in Portland on Saturday, the city's mayor, Ted Wheeler, pleaded for an end to the violence and slammed..
CBS News

Schiff vows to 'compel' intelligence on election security after DNI head Ratcliffe ends in-person briefings

 "This intelligence paid for by taxpayers, doesn't belong to Donald Trump," said Schiff. "It belongs to the American people."
USATODAY.com

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls [Video]

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention. Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent, with Biden at 50% or higher. This new poll is good news because it shows Trump closing the gap. Axios' Jim Vandehei says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

The Republican convention depicted an alternate reality. Will Americans buy it?

 When Democrats held their national convention in Chicago in 1968, the radical Youth International Party – better known as the Yippies – promised to send all..
WorldNews

Sam Clench: Donald Trump's convention speech proved Joe Biden's point for him

 COMMENT: Donald Trump could have used last week's Republican National Convention to neutralise the most serious criticism of his presidency.Instead,..
New Zealand Herald

Leonard Cohen estate rebukes "Hallelujah" use at RNC

 The estate has accused the RNC of politicizing and exploiting the iconic song.
CBS News

Biden, Speaking to National Guard, Takes Aim at Republican Criticism on Crime

 The Democratic presidential nominee hit back at attacks delivered at the Republican National Convention.
NYTimes.com

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

It arrives after FLOTUS' ex-friend, Stephanie, reveals in her upcoming tell-all that both of them...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNew Zealand HeraldBusiness Insider


Melania Trump's Nickname for Ivanka Trump Reportedly Revealed, Plus New Details About What Happened at Trump's Inauguration

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff‘s highly-anticipated memoir, “Melania & Me,” is set to hit stores...
Just Jared - Published

First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report

First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult...
WorldNews - Published


MuroDeLima

El Muro de Lima RT @MadddWWWorld: Melania Trump gives Ivanka Trump that look that "I like you only because I have to". #RNC2020 #RNCConvention https://t.c… 11 minutes ago

DMHaselden3

David M Haselden III RT @StuartEmmrich: A new gossipy, score-settling memoir, ‘Melania and Me,’ gives perhaps the most revealing look we will ever get of this S… 19 minutes ago

hawaianelf

jerry RT @CNNPolitics: New book from first lady's former confidant gives a behind-the-scenes look at the tensions between Melania and Ivanka Trum… 1 hour ago

Batters_B

Greg Batt New book from first lady's former confidant gives behind-the-scenes look at tensions between Melania and Ivanka Tru… https://t.co/uYxwdT2AvK 2 hours ago


