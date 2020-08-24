Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had a viral moment as she smiled at Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, on stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, only to give her the stink eye as she walked by just moments later.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention. Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent, with Biden at 50% or higher. This new poll is good news because it shows Trump closing the gap. Axios' Jim Vandehei says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.