Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had a viral moment as she smiled at Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump 's daughter, on stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, only to give her the stink eye as she walked by just moments later.

The Democratic presidential nominee hit back at attacks delivered at the Republican National Convention.

The estate has accused the RNC of politicizing and exploiting the iconic song.

COMMENT: Donald Trump could have used last week's Republican National Convention to neutralise the most serious criticism of his presidency.Instead,..

When Democrats held their national convention in Chicago in 1968, the radical Youth International Party – better known as the Yippies – promised to send all..

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention. Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent, with Biden at 50% or higher. This new poll is good news because it shows Trump closing the gap. Axios' Jim Vandehei says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.

"This intelligence paid for by taxpayers, doesn't belong to Donald Trump," said Schiff. "It belongs to the American people."

After a person was shot and killed amid dueling protests in Portland on Saturday, the city's mayor, Ted Wheeler, pleaded for an end to the violence and slammed..

President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Portland mayor over the rising unrest and protests, demanding "law and order." Nikole Killion has the latest.

The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

The president's daughter Ivanka Trump introduces her father as he delivers his convention speech.

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, introduced him on Thursday at the Republican National Convention as he prepared to formally accept the party's nomination for..

(CNN)"Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington," said Ivanka Trump as she introduced her father at the Republican National..

Mary Trump has revealed more audio recordings she says are of her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, that aim pointed criticism at the US president’s children, Ivanka..

Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets Bette Midler has apologised for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent, after drawing anger with her remarks about the second night of the Republican National Convention.

The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.

On the last night of the RNC, Melania Trump wore a bright, pleated dress that Twitter dubbed a "green screen" gown. Images were superimposed on it.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, close friend of first lady Melania Trump, has a new book detailing how she believes she was betrayed by woman she "loved."

