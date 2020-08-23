|
Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefighters
Miley Cyrus has given a bulldog a real-life rags to riches story by adopting her after she was taken in by firefighters in Fresno.
Miley Cyrus Adopts Abandoned Bulldog
Miley Cyrus did a great thing in the middle of this pandemic ... she adopted an abandoned pooch that is now one lucky dog. The bulldog in question had been..
TMZ.com
