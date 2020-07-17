Football rumours from the media

Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move. The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that he wanted to leave this summerand intended to utilise a clause in his contract which he and hisrepresentatives claimed allowed him to walk away on a free transfer.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Rose McGowan said she had 'sexual relations' with Alexander Payne when she was a teenager The actress said she had long regarded it as a 'sexual experience.' She said last night that 'I now know I was groomed' The alleged ordeal led her to quit acting before she was later 'discovered' and returned to Hollywood aged 21 The actress called for an 'acknowledgement and apology' from Payne, 59 The Daily Mail reports that Payne has yet to comment on the allegations
West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League. Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park. Players emerged into the other part of the car park to celebrate, before returning into the stadium when fans broke through the barrier.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published