America's anthem girl Madison Taylor Baez's go-to

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:44s - Published
At just under 10-years-old and already a breakout star, Madison Baez will be making her series regular television debut as "Young Selena," alongside Christian Serratos in the upcoming original, "Selena: The Series" slated for fall 2020.

Baez, who has affectionately become known as “Anthem Girl” from her many appearances singing the national anthem around Southern California shared her long time good luck charm – her go to Carneys on Sunset.

"I've been going to Carneys for the past two years and besides the food being delicious, the owner John, he's one of my biggest fans," she told Localish.

